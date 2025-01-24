Search icon
  • Security Breach at US Capitol Days After Trump's Inauguration, Massachusetts Man Arrested with Gun

Published 08:12 IST, January 24th 2025

Security Breach at US Capitol Days After Trump's Inauguration, Massachusetts Man Arrested with Gun

The incident came to light after police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, alerted Washington authorities on Monday about an armed man with a gun.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Security Breach at US Capitol Days After Trump's Inauguration, Massachusetts Man Arrested with Gun | Image: Reuters Breakingviews

Washington: A man was caught carrying weapons while exiting the Library of Congress near the US Capitol on Thursday, a police official told according to ABC News.

The incident came to light after police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, alerted Washington authorities on Monday about a man armed with a gun who had posted suicidal messages on social media and was believed to be heading to Washington.  

Acting on the alert, the US Secret Service and Washington, DC Metropolitan Police tracked him down at a hotel in Washington early Tuesday morning. Officials interviewed him and searched for weapons but found none. As no firearm was discovered, no further action was taken at that time, as per local media.

However, later the same day, the man entered the Capitol Visitor Center, where he passed through a magnetometer screening. When the alarm went off, an officer conducted a secondary hand search but allowed the man to enter the building.  

Authorities are now investigating how the man was able to bypass security despite the alarm. 

Updated 08:13 IST, January 24th 2025

Congress

