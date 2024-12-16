Search icon
  • BREAKING: Police Say Multiple People Injured At Wisconsin School Shooting

Published 23:36 IST, December 16th 2024

BREAKING: Police Say Multiple People Injured At Wisconsin School Shooting

Multiple injuries have been reported on Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Police Say Multiple People Injured At Wisconsin School Shooting | Image: Shutterstock

Madison: Multiple injuries have been reported Monday in a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin, police said.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, the state capital, police said.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Madison police said in a statement. “More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area.”

Updated 23:36 IST, December 16th 2024

