  News /
  World News /
  • Sheikh Hasina’s Regime Faces UN Heat Over ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Allegations

Published 13:43 IST, February 12th 2025

Sheikh Hasina’s Regime Faces UN Heat Over ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Allegations

The allegations come after a UN report came on the detailed inquiry of violent incident happened between July and August 15, 2024, in Bangladesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Aditi Pandey
UN Accuses Sheikh Hasina's Regime of Possible 'Crimes Against Humanity' During Bangladesh Students Protests: AFP | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The United Nations has accused former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s regime of carrying out ‘extrajudicial killings’ while student protests were ongoing in the country last year. The allegations come after a UN report came on the detailed inquiry of violent incident happened between July and August 15, 2024 in Bangladesh.

According to the report, nearly 1,400 protesters were killed, and thousands sustained injuries during the violent clashes between police and students in country. The large-scale student protest demanding reservation quota ousted Hasina's government, forcing her to flee Bangladesh and seek asylum in Britain. She is currently residing in India.

(This is a breaking copy more details are awaited)

Updated 13:59 IST, February 12th 2025

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

