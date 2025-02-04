BREAKING: Trump Agrees To 30-Day Tariff Pause On Canada, Says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that US President Donald Trump has agreed to pause tariffs on Canada for 30 days. According to reports, Trudeau said that Trump tariffs will be postponed by at least 30 days after he promised more cooperation on border security. The latest development came after a phone call between the two leaders amidst an escalation in a trade war between the two countries.

US President Trump spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to discuss the punishing tariffs after the White House said Ottawa has “misunderstood” the situation.

Trump also confirmed the pause stating that the move is to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured. He said he’s “very pleased” after several phone calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led to the last-minute reprieve.

Canada on Saturday said it would impose 25 percent tariffs on USD 106.5 billion of US goods with the initial tariffs to kick in on Tuesday.

According to Trudeau, the temporary reprieve is a positive step, but Canada remains cautious. The country is prepared to respond if the tariffs are reimposed.

Trump on Saturday directed 25 per cent tariffs on most imports from Canada, and Mexico and 10 per cent on China, citing national security concerns related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, and the measure was to go into effect at midnight Tuesday. Canada and Mexico announced counter-tariffs in retaliation.

