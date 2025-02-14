Published 02:31 IST, February 14th 2025
Canada Is Going To Be Very Serious Contender Of Becoming America's 51st State: President Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that Canada is going to be a serious contender of America's 51st state as they have been very bad to them on trade.
- World News
- 3 min read
Share
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Canada is going to be a very serious contender of America’s 51st state as it has been bad with United States on trade.
Speaking to reporters after announcing reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, Donald Trump said, “Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up. Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military, which is unfair..."
Continuing further, Trump said, “Canada is going to be in a very interesting situation because we just don’t need their product and yet they survive of the fact that we do 95 per cent of what they do and Canada absolutely I say it sometimes people smile, sometimes they say it's a great idea but in Canada taxes will come down greatly, their security would go up greatly… amazing things happen to Canada and really Canada… why would be pay 200 billion dollars a year in subsidies to them, one they are not your state, you do that for your state but not for someone else’s country… I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be US's 51st state.”
A while ago, President Trump announced levying reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners. Speaking on his decision which would impact almost every other country in the world, Trump said, “On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs - meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - no more, no less. They charge us with tax and tariffs, it's very simple we will charge them with exact tax and tariffs.”
Updated 02:31 IST, February 14th 2025