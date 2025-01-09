Canadian Minister Hits Back At Trump’s ‘51st State Proposal’, Says ‘How About We Buy Alaska’

New Delhi, India: After Donald Trump proposed making Canada the 51st state, senior Canadian official Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered a counterproposal, suggesting that Canada could buy Alaska and Minnesota instead.

Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of absorbing Canada into the United States, even threatening to use "economic force" to pressure Canada into becoming part of the US.

Ford was asked about the seriousness of Trump’s proposal during a press conference. In response, Ford jokingly countered, "To the president, I'll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska? And we'll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?"

Notably, Minnesota shares a nearly 550-mile border with Canada, making it an easy target in Ford’s playful proposal.

However, Ford quickly downplayed the seriousness of his remarks, stating that Trump’s suggestion was "joking" and that the merger between the two countries was “not realistic.”

Trump’s '51st State' Proposal and Tariff Threats

Trump’s comments were made after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, citing internal party struggles. Trump, who has frequently voiced concerns over trade imbalances and military support, floated the idea of using "economic force" to pressure Canada into joining the United States. He also threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico, amplifying tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Trump’s remarks about Canada becoming the "51st state" were part of a broader argument about what he perceives as the unfair burden the US shoulders in terms of trade and military defense.

"We've been good neighbors, but we can't do it forever," Trump remarked, addressing his concerns over military assistance and trade deficits with Canada.

Ford Urges Focus on China and Trade with Mexico

Ford, while downplaying his own counteroffer, emphasized the importance of the economic relationship between Canada and the US.

In an interview, he urged Trump to reconsider his aggressive trade stance, especially regarding Canadian energy exports.

"We ship down 4.3 million barrels of oil every single day. We send electricity down to the U.S., critical minerals. These are all areas and different sectors that Americans need," Ford said, warning that any disruptions to these vital trade flows would be detrimental to both countries. "We're two of the greatest countries, strongest allies in the world, friends, so we need to get through this and start talking about trade," he added.