'Cases are Ending', Imran Khan Says Don't Want to Make any Deal for Release

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he does not seek any deal with the establishment, nor is any foreign country attempting to secure his release.

Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, shared this information with the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhan 2.0 case.

Aleema quoted Khan as saying, "Why does he need to make a deal when he is facing cases?" She also added that Khan remarked, "He has faced jail and is not making any deals when his cases are ending."

The statement was made as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team engaged in discussions with the government to address several political matters.

Aleema said that the negotiating team would make two demands, including the release of all political prisoners and formation of a commission to probe the violence on May 9, 2023 and November 26 this year.

The next round of talks between the two sides is scheduled to take place on January 2 at 11 am at the office of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who is facilitating the two sides.

In a related development, US President-elect Donald Trump’s designated advisor Richard Grenell last week reiterated his demand for the release of Khan, saying, “I would like Imran Khan to be released from jail. He has the same charges as Donald Trump. The ruling political party in Pakistan has put him in jail on false charges of corruption.” Commenting on Grenell’s statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “I cannot comment on the statements of any one person. We will continue to hold talks with the US authorities.” Also, Khan last week had claimed that he was offered to be placed under house arrest at his Bani Gala residence from Adiala Jail as a result of a “deal”, but he did not accept the offer.

“I have received a message to make a deal with us, we will give political space to your party but we will put you under house arrest and transfer you to Bani Gala,” Khan had said on Thursday while talking to his lawyers and journalists.

“I replied that, first release the remaining political prisoners. I will stay in jail but will not accept any deal. I will not go to house arrest or any jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Khan said.

This conversation was posted from his social media account, however, the post did not clarify who had offered Khan the deal.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Khan Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana 2.0 case, filed against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were present in the court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) witness Bin Yameen, a section officer of the Cabinet Division, recorded his statement. The witness presented details of the gifts received by Khan and Bibi and also the register containing details of the registration of Toshakhana gifts in the court.

Later, the case was adjourned until January 2. Khan has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in a case of alleged corruption.