  • Celestial Alert: Six Asteroids Zooming Close to Earth Tonight | Details Inside

Published 19:47 IST, December 11th 2024

Celestial Alert: Six Asteroids Zooming Close to Earth Tonight | Details Inside

Six asteroids will pass unusually close to Earth tonight, with 2007 XB23 coming within 450,000 km, according to NASA's CNEOS.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Six asteroids will pass unusually close to Earth tonight, with 2007 XB23 coming within 450,000 km, according to NASA's CNEOS. | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: Six asteroids, including one deemed a "near-miss," are set to pass unusually close to Earth, putting the planet in the firing line, according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

These asteroids, varying in size from 4.7 to 48 meters, underscore the need for ongoing monitoring of near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Six Asteroids Zooming Close to Earth

2024 XL11: This small asteroid, with a size ranging from 4.7 to 10 meters, will make its closest approach at midnight UTC, passing just 1.18 million kilometers (0.00791 AU) from Earth.

2024 XZ11: Estimated to be between 17 and 38 meters in diameter, this asteroid will safely pass at a distance of 4.7 million kilometers (0.03143 AU) from Earth.

2007 XB23: The most concerning asteroid of tonight’s close encounters, 2007 XB23 will pass within 0.00298 AU—less than 450,000 kilometers from Earth. Measuring 10 to 23 meters, it will skim just inside the Moon's orbit.

2018 XU3: Slightly larger at 21 to 48 meters, this asteroid will come within 6.4 million kilometers (0.04306 AU) of Earth.

2024 XK1: Measuring between 7.3 and 16 meters, this asteroid will pass within 1.87 million kilometers (0.01249 AU) of Earth.

2024 WB14: This asteroid, ranging from 21 to 46 meters, will approach Earth at a distance of 6.9 million kilometers (0.04626 AU).

Possible Threats?

Although these asteroids are passing close to Earth, NASA has confirmed there is no immediate risk of collision. However, the close approach of 2007 XB23 highlights the urgent need for enhanced asteroid monitoring systems.

Astronomers around the world are closely monitoring these events, highlighting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of space. While these asteroids pose no threat, their close flybys provide valuable opportunities to study the behavior, composition, and trajectories of near-Earth objects (NEOs).

 

Updated 19:47 IST, December 11th 2024

