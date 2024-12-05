Search icon
  • China: 13 Missing After Ground Collapses at Shenzhen's Railway Station

Published 07:19 IST, December 5th 2024

China: 13 Missing After Ground Collapses at Shenzhen's Railway Station

13 Missing After Ground Collapses at a Railway Station in Shenzhen

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
China (Image used for representation only) | Image: Pexels

Beijing: Thirteen workers were reported missing after a sudden ground collapse at a railway construction site in China’s Shenzhen City, officials said on Thursday.

The ground collapse occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday at a construction site of a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in the city's Bao'an District, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials.

An all-out rescue operation has been launched.

Nearby residents have been evacuated and temporary traffic control has been carried out around the site. An investigation into the accident is underway, Xinhua reported. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 07:19 IST, December 5th 2024

