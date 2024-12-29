Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • China's Xi Sends Condolences to South Korea’s Acting President Over Deadly Plane Crash

Published 18:44 IST, December 29th 2024

China's Xi Sends Condolences to South Korea’s Acting President Over Deadly Plane Crash

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to South Korea's acting leader following a deadly plane crash in the town of Muan.

Xi Jinping | Image: AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to South Korea's acting leader following a deadly plane crash in the town of Muan.

In his message to Choi Sang-mok , Xi said he was shocked to learn of the Jeju Air crash, Chinese State broadcaster, CCTV reported.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims, extend our sincere sympathy to their families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said Xi, according to CCTV.

The Jeju Air passenger plane crashed while landing in Muan, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul.

It skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames after its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy.

Emergency officials confirmed that all but two of 181 people on board died in the crash, one of the country’s worst aviation disasters.

The Transport Ministry said the plane was a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok and that the crash happened at 9:03 a.m.

 

Updated 18:44 IST, December 29th 2024

