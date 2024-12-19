China Slams Pentagon's Annual Report on Chinese Military

China criticised a Pentagon Annual Report on Chinese Military and Security Developments saying it “ignores facts and is full of bias” and urged the US to stop issuing “irresponsible” reports.

The report published on Wednesday said China is expanding its nuclear force, has increased military pressure against Taiwan and has strengthened its ties with Russia over the past year.

“China is firmly committed to being a stabilizing, peaceful, and progressive force in the world, while also resolutely defending national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

“We urge the U.S. to abandon the Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic, and view China's strategic intentions and defense construction objectively and rationally and stop issuing such irresponsible reports year after year,” said Lin.

At the press conference Lin also responded to the remarks of the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken concerning China on Wednesday, saying the two countries should not fall into a “new cold war.”

During a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Blinken said the United States has successfully made its major partners and allies in Europe and Asia further coordinate their strategies to deal with China, especially on the Taiwan issue.

“We have always believed that the New Cold War cannot be fought or won, and that containment of China is unwise, undesirable and will not succeed,” Lin said.

Blinken said although China always calls it an internal affair that has nothing to do with other countries, the United States has made the world realize that this concerns everyone.

Lin said the U.S. should not support Taiwan independence or connive with separatist forces on the island.