Chinese National Killed By 'Unknown People' in Afghanistan: Taliban

Kabul: Taliban police on Wednesday said that a Chinese man was killed in northeastern Afghanistan by 'unknown people' while he was on his way to Dasht-e-Qala district.

Police spokesman Mohammed Akbar, in Takhar province, said foreigner, surnamed Li, had been travelling to an unknown destination with his interpreter and without informing security authorities.

Chinese National Killed By ‘Unknown People’

“The interpreter was not harmed in the incident,” the cop said.

“The police have started their initial investigation. Stay tuned for more details," added Akbar. He did not provide further information.

National Mobilization Front Claims Responsibility

National Mobilization Front has claimed responsibility for the killing and said its fighters had targeted the Chinese man's vehicle.

NMF alleged the Chinese man was training Taliban intelligence in monitoring social media platforms.

China Declines To Comment on Specifics

Asked about the incident at a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she was not familiar with it. "I believe that the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan will do its utmost to protect the safety of Chinese citizens and we will follow the situation,” she said.

China is of particular importance to the Taliban, who are courting foreign investment and regional alliances amid their continued isolation on the international stage because of their restrictions on women and girls.

Chinese firms, with Beijing backing, have sought to pursue opportunities in exploiting Afghanistan's vast, undeveloped resource deposits, especially the Mes Aynak mine that is believed to hold the world's largest copper deposit.