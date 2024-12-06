Chinese Vessel Hijacked Off Somali Coast

Mogadishu (Somalia): A Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 crew members aboard was hijacked last week off the northeastern coast of Somalia, local authorities said Friday.

An official in Xaafuun district in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland, where the vessel is being held, told journalists that the hijackers include the ship's security guards, who later joined forces with armed men from the coastal region.

The European Union's anti-piracy naval force, Eunavfor Atalanta, brought global attention to the incident after issuing a statement on Thursday that confirmed the local maritime authorities had notified it and investigations revealed that armed men were in control.

“Regarding the crewmembers, there are up to 18 people. None has been injured. After investigation, the event has been classified as armed robbery at sea,” the statement read in part.

A local businessman familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal by the government, told The Associated Press that at the time of hijacking, the ship had two guards aboard.

“The ship is one of 10 vessels licensed by the Puntland administration to operate in Somali waters, with its license valid for the past three years. The hijackers initially took the ship to Jiifle, a coastal area in Godobjiraan district of Nugaal region. Since then, the vessel has reportedly been moved between several locations and is currently believed to be in Maraya, a village along the coast under the jurisdiction of Eyl district,” the businessman said.

The vessel, registered under Taiwan's flag, is represented locally by a businessman from the Puntland region.

Unverified reports from the area suggest that the hijackers initially demanded a USD 5 million ransom but were offered USD 1 million, which they allegedly refused. Somali authorities have not confirmed these claims.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges of maritime security in Somalia's waters. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

Somalia was for years blighted by piracy, which peaked in 2011, when the UN says more than 160 attacks were recorded off the Somali coast.