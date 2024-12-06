Search icon
Published 16:03 IST, December 6th 2024

Communications Network Failure Disrupts Rail Travel Across Britain

Rail travellers across Britain faced disruption on Friday after a fault in a radio system network used by drivers and signallers nationwide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Communications network failure disrupts rail travel across Britain | Image: X

London: Rail travellers across Britain faced disruption on Friday after a fault in a radio system network used by drivers and signallers nationwide to communicate while operating rail services.

Communications Network Failure in Britain

The issue, which occurred during the busy morning commute, has led to “short-notice” delays and cancellations throughout the UK, according to National Rail, which represents train operating companies. Lines affected include the Elizabeth Line serving London's Heathrow Airport and the Gatwick Express to the capital's second-biggest airport.

The fault mainly affects trains as they are preparing to leave the depot at the start of their journeys, but trains can run normally once they are underway, National Rail said.

“This is because it is preventing our train drivers from contacting the respective signalling center this morning and a reset is having to be performed before the train can start its journey,” South Western Railway reported. 

With AP Inputs

Updated 16:03 IST, December 6th 2024

