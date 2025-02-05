Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Could Change History: Israeli PM Netanyahu Backs Donald Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan

Published 08:45 IST, February 5th 2025

Could Change History: Israeli PM Netanyahu Backs Donald Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan

Netanyahu praised Trump’s support for Israel, calling him 'the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Could Change History: Israeli PM Netanyahu Backs Donald Trump's Gaza Takeover Plan | Image: X

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans for the United States to take control of Gaza and redevelop it, suggesting that Palestinians should relocate elsewhere. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the proposal during a joint press conference at the White House.  

Netanyahu called Trump’s plan a potential turning point. “It’s worth paying attention to this,” he said. “This is something that could change history.”  

Netanyahu praised Trump’s support for Israel, calling him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” He added, “Israel has never been stronger, and Iran’s terror axis has never been weaker.”  

Trump’s proposal to take control of Gaza has sparked debate, with critics warning that forced displacement of Palestinians could escalate tensions in the region. However, the US administration appears committed to exploring the idea as part of its broader Middle East strategy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 08:45 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

'We Will Own It': Donald Trump Announces US Will Take Over Gaza Strip
World News
PM Modi to Visit Maha Kumbh, Take Holy Dip at Sangam Today | LIVE
India News
Rohit to RETIRE After CT 25? REPORT Claims BCCI Asked IND Skipper For...
SportFit
Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
Delhi Elections 2025: What's Open, What's Closed Today?
India News
Woman Files Case Against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for Giving Flying Kiss
Election News
Delhi HC Grants 'Last Opportunity' to Govt on Blind Students' Plea
Education News
WATCH | 'Hey Kohli...': Pat Cummins ROASTS Virat in CT 25 Commercial
SportFit
Who Is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Attack Sparks Sidhu Moosewala Connection
Entertainment News
Shami Returns; Toss-up Over Rahul, Pant - IND's Likely XI For Nagpur ODI
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: