Published 07:28 IST, December 29th 2024
Days After Kazakhstan Tragedy, Plane Crashes in South Korea: What We Know So Far
Days after the tragic crash in Kazakhstan, a South Korean plane crashed at Muan Airport while landing. Here's what we know so far.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: X
Seoul: Days after the tragic crash in Kazakhstan, a South Korean plane crashed at Muan Airport while landing. According to reports, 28 people have been confirmed dead after the Jeju Air flight, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, deviated off the runway and crashed into a fence.
