Hong Kong: The launch of Chinese tech startup DeepSeek's new artificial intelligence chatbot has ignited debates over the AI competition between China and the U.S., with a surge of users eager to test this rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

On Tuesday afternoon, DeepSeek’s AI assistant soared to the top as the most downloaded free app on Apple’s iPhone store, causing a dip in the stocks of prominent U.S. tech giants. The industry is closely watching to see if the Chinese company can rival America’s leading AI firms at a significantly lower cost.

While the chatbot’s long-term impact on the AI industry remains uncertain, it reportedly censors responses on sensitive Chinese re approvals before launching AI products to the public.topics—a practice typical of China's internet environment. This comes in the wake of 2023 regulations requiring companies to conduct security reviews and secu

How Answers from DeepSeek's New Chatbot and ChatGPT Differ

What does Winnie the Pooh mean in China?

For many Chinese, the Winnie the Pooh character is a playful taunt of President Xi Jinping. Chinese censors in the past briefly banned social media searches for the bear in mainland China.

ChatGPT got that idea right. It said Winnie the Pooh had become a symbol of political satire and resistance, often used to mock or criticize Xi. It explained that internet users compared Xi to the bear because of perceived similarities in their physical appearance.

DeepSeek's chatbot said the bear is a beloved cartoon character that is adored by countless children and families in China, symbolizing joy and friendship.

Then, abruptly, it said the Chinese government is “dedicated to providing a wholesome cyberspace for its citizens." It added that all online content is managed under Chinese laws and socialist core values, with the aim of protecting national security and social stability.

Who is the current US president?

It might be easy for many people to answer, but both AI chatbots mistakenly said Joe Biden, whose term ended last week, because they said their data was last updated in October 2023. But they both tried to be responsible by reminding users to verify with updated sources.

What happened during the military crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989?

The 1989 crackdown saw government troops open fire on student-led pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, resulting in hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths. The event remains a taboo subject in mainland China.

DeepSeek's chatbot answered, “Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.”

But ChatGPT gave a detailed answer on what it called “one of the most significant and tragic events” in modern Chinese history. The chatbot talked about the background of the massive protests, the estimated casualties and their legacy.

What is the state of US-China relations?

DeepSeek's chatbot's answer echoed China's official statements, saying the relationship between the world's two largest economies is one of the most important bilateral relationships globally. It said China is committed to developing ties with the U.S. based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

“We hope that the United States will work with China to meet each other halfway, properly manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push forward the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations,” it said.

Some of these phrases — “meet ... halfway," “mutual respect” and “win-win cooperation” — mirror language used by a Chinese Foreign Ministry official in a 2021 news conference.

ChatGPT's answer was more nuanced. It said the state of the U.S.-China relationship is complex, characterized by a mix of economic interdependence, geopolitical rivalry and collaboration on global issues. It highlighted key topics including the two countries' tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan, their technological competition and more.

“The relationship between the U.S. and China remains tense but crucial,” part of its answer said.

Is Taiwan part of China?

Again — like the Chinese official narrative — DeepSeek's chatbot said Taiwan has been an integral part of China since ancient times. An example of a very similar statement is found in this government document issued in 2022.

“Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are connected by blood, jointly committed to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the chatbot said.

ChatGPT said the answer depends on one's perspective, while laying out China and Taiwan's positions and the views of the international community. It said from a legal and political standpoint, China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and the island democracy operates as a “de facto independent country” with its own government, economy and military.