  • Delta Airlines First Statement After Plane With 80-Onboard Crash Lands at Toronto Airport

Updated 04:33 IST, February 18th 2025

Delta Airlines First Statement After Plane With 80-Onboard Crash Lands at Toronto Airport

A Delta Airlines plane with 80-onboard crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson airport. The plane flipped upside down after the incident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Delta Airlines plane crash lands at Toronto's Pearson Airport in Canada | Image: AP

Toronto: At least three passengers out of 8 were critically injured after a Delta Airlines plane with 80-onboard crash-landed and flipped upside down at Toronto airport in Canada on Monday. The flight which took off from Minneapolis crash-landed on a snowy tarmac at Toronto's Pearson airport. Some videos have surfaced on X showing people rushing out of the flight and being evacuated after it crash-landed.

In a statement, Delta Airlines said, “Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident."

“We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available.”

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed crash-landed plane lying on the tarmac as emergency services were being rushed to save and evacuate the passengers.

Toronto Pearson also took to X and acknowledged the incident saying, “Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Peel Regional Police reported that eight individuals were injured in the incident. One of the injured was described as being in critical condition, though the injuries were not life-threatening, while the other seven sustained injuries ranging from moderate to mild, news agency ANI said.

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday | Source: AP

The flight, which had come from Minneapolis, saw all passengers and crew members safely evacuated. The cause of the crash, including the reasons for the plane flipping and catching fire, is still under investigation, but initial reports say it may have caused due to snowy conditions at the airport as several videos which have surfaced on the social media showed the entire runway covered in a blanket of snow.

Published 03:26 IST, February 18th 2025

