'Don't Know What's Going to Happen Tomorrow': Trump Reiterates Call on Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages

Washington: The Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has come to a halt after the latter refused to release hostages and accused Israel of violating the agreement. Responding to Hamas, US President Donald Trump had warned and threatened Hamas that the ceasefire may be cancelled if all the hostages are not released on Saturday. Trump has reiterated his call on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages.

‘Don’t Know What Will Happen…': Trump Reiterates Call on Hamas to Release Hostages

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that he was not sure what would happen on Saturday at noon, a reference to the deadline he put in place earlier this week, saying "let all hell break out" if Hamas does not release hostages still being held in Gaza by noon on Saturday. He reiterated his call on Hamas to release hostages.

Speaking to reporters, Trump spoke about the hostages that were released last week and spoke about how they have turned weak after being in captivity in Gaza. He said that Hamas has treated hostages very badly.

Asked about his earlier deadline for the release of hostages, Trump said, "I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow at 12 o'clock. It was up to me. I'd take a very hard stance. I can't tell you what Israel is going to do. But, I watched the last people come out and I looked at it before and after the picture. One guy was a big, strong, healthy guy. Could say he was a little bit overweight? He's not overweight anymore. He looks like he just came out of the Holocaust. It looks like a Holocaust picture. I've looked at him for a long time, and they've been treated very badly."

‘I Would Take a Difference Stance… But It Depends on What Israel is Going to Do’

US President Donald Trump said that Hamas had earlier announced that they will not release hostages and recalled the deadline he had given to the terrorist group earlier this week Trump noted that Hamas did not want to release the hostages, however, they made the decision all of a sudden.

Trump said, "A young lady came out last week. Her hand was blown off. I mean, literally, her hand was trying to stop a bullet that was headed for her face. She put up her hand. She goes like this and wiped out her fingers and a lot of her hands. Now, I would take a different stance. But it depends, look, it depends on what Bibi (Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu) going to do. It depends on what Israel is going to do. But, now, I understand they've totally changed. Hamas has totally changed. They want to release hostages now again. But you have to see this started by them saying we're not going to release the hostages as we said we were. I said, good, you have till 12 o'clock on Saturday, which is tomorrow at 12 o'clock to do it. And we didn't hear anything, then all of a sudden, two days ago, they said, no, we've decided we're going to release the hostages."

"But, I actually think they should release all of the hostages. Remember, they're probably as bad as they looked. I mean, I don't like to say that, but they look really bad. Four days ago, five days ago when I saw the young ladies that came out were treated really badly. You don't know what happened, but I do. They were treated really badly. But, as bad as they look, the ones that follow probably will look a lot worse. I think they're sending out their most healthy and they've been hit hard on that Hamas. So, they probably didn't want to release it. But, they obviously changed their mind. I said 12 o'clock tomorrow and all of a sudden, two days ago yesterday, they said we're going to release. But, this all started with them saying we are not going to release any more hostages and then yesterday they said they were going to release the hostages. But, I think they should release all of the hostages," he added.