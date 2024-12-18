Search icon
Published 19:34 IST, December 18th 2024

Don't Use Hashtags, They Are Not Needed, Look Ugly, Says Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has asked ‘X’ users to stop using hashtags on the social media platform saying they are not needed and look ugly.

Reported by: Republic World
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk | Image: AP

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has asked ‘X’ users to stop using hashtags on the social media platform saying they are not needed and look ugly. Musk made this comment while replying to a Glok conversation where a user asked whether ‘#hashtags’ are still relevant. 

Joining the conversation, Musk replied, "Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore and they look ugly.”

 

Updated 19:34 IST, December 18th 2024

