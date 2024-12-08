Search icon
  • Donald Trump Pledges to Repeal Birthright Citizenship, Deport Illegal Immigrants

Published 21:46 IST, December 8th 2024

Donald Trump Pledges to Repeal Birthright Citizenship, Deport Illegal Immigrants

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to end birthright citizenship in the United States on his first day back in office.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump Pledges to Repeal Birthright Citizenship, Deport Illegal Immigrants | Image: AP

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump, in his recent statement, reiterated his intention to end birthright citizenship in the United States on his first day back in office. Trump said in an interview with NBC that “you have no choice” but to deport everyone who is illegally in the US, including possibly removing the American citizen family members of those deported. Not only this, the former US president also stated that he would move to end birthright citizenship, long enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. He, however, didn’t reveal any details regarding his plans to repeal the constitutional right in the US.

Pertinently, given that Trump has openly talked about repealing the law, the move would strip rights from those born in the country to undocumented parents. Trump also said that he aims to deport all immigrants who have illegally entered the US over his four-year term, a key promise made by the Republican presidential campaign.

Trump's pledge to end birthright citizenship is not new. He has been advocating for this change since his 2016 presidential campaign. According to Trump, the policy of granting automatic citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented immigrants is a "magnet" for illegal immigration.

Trump said that he also aims to deport all immigrants who have illegally entered the US over his four-year term. This was a key promise made by the Republican presidential campaign.

Notably, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof." Trump argues that this amendment has been misinterpreted to include children of undocumented immigrants. However, most constitutional scholars disagree, stating that such a change would require a constitutional amendment.
 

Updated 21:46 IST, December 8th 2024

