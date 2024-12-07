Donald Trump Refuses To Endorse US Role In Syrian Conflict, Calls It ‘Not America's Fight’

Washington: Amidst the ongoing Syrian conflict, US President-elect Donald Trump has refused to endorse any role of the United States in the offensive that is underway in Syria. In his recent social media post, Trump clearly stated that the US administration should have nothing to do with the ongoing war and suggested that his country should not get involved in it. While declaring the conflict as not America’s fight, Trump criticised former US President Barack Obama’s handling of the situation, calling it a failure.

In his post, Trump claimed that opposition fighters have made significant gains, taking over numerous cities and approaching Syria’s capital Damascus. He even attributed Russia's inability to intervene to its involvement in Ukraine and significant losses.

Donald Trump, in his social media post, said, “Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss thereof over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.”

Trump criticised former President Barack Obama's handling of the situation, stating that his failure to protect the "red line in the sand" led to chaos and Russian intervention. However, Trump believes that Russia's potential exit from Syria might be beneficial, as he sees little advantage for Russia in the region.

“This is where former President Obama refused to honour his commitment to protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid,” the President-elect lashes out at former President Obama.

The former President emphasized his stance on non-intervention in Syria, declaring that the conflict is not America's fight. He urged the US to refrain from involvement, allowing the situation to unfold without interference.

Clearing his stance on the Syrian war, Trump said, “In any event, Syria is a mess but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”