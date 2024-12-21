Published 11:06 IST, December 21st 2024
Dramatic Video! Moment When German Police Arrested the Christmas Market Attack Suspect
- World News
A dramatic footage has surfaced, capturing the exact moment when German police arrested the suspect behind the horrific car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday.
The suspect was apprehended while lying on the ground near a vehicle after ramming an SUV into the Christmas market, leaving two people dead, including a child, and injuring 68 others.
In the footage, the suspect is seen lying on the ground as a police officer, holding a handgun, commands him to remain still. Minutes later, other police officers arrive and take the man into custody.
The incident has shattered the festive spirit in the city, turning it into a moment of grief and shock.
Who is the Christmas Market Attack Suspect?
Tamara Zieschang, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian man, is the interior minister for the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The man, who moved to Germany in 2006, has been working as a doctor in the town of Bernburg, about 36 kilometers south of Magdeburg.
Saxony-Anhalt's Governor, Reiner Haseloff, assured the public that there is currently no further threat to the city, stating that, based on the latest information, the suspect is believed to have acted alone, a local news outlet reported.
This incident comes eight years after a similar attack in Berlin, when an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The attacker was later shot and killed in Italy.
Incident at Magdeburg's Old Market
The attack took place around 7:04 PM at the Magdeburg Christmas market in the Old Market area, near the Town Hall and close to the River Elbe. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a dark BMW suddenly speeding into the crowd of holiday shoppers, causing chaos and destruction. Many described scenes of terror as the car crashed into stalls and people, leaving a trail of injured victims.
Graphic footage from the scene, though too distressing to share widely, captured the terrifying moments as bystanders scrambled for safety. Victims lay on the ground amidst overturned stalls and scattered goods. Witnesses described screams, panic, and the sound of the car hitting people as it sped through the market.
Updated 11:27 IST, December 21st 2024