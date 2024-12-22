Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts Afghanistan

Badakhshan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. It was recorded at the Latitude 37.10 N and Longitude 71.12 E in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan.



The details were also shared on X.



"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 22/12/2024 06:30:26 IST, Lat: 37.10 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan".



Badakhshan region of Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities.



In the last thirty days, over five earthquakes hit the region in Afghanistan, the National Centre of Seismology reported.



As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.



These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.