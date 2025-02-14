Tech, Tots, and Talks: Netizens Call Elon Musk ‘Great Father’ As He Brings Kids to Meet PM Modi

New Delhi, India: During his two-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with tech mogul Elon Musk and his family at Blair House. The highly anticipated meeting saw Musk accompanied by his partner and Neuralink director, Shivon Zilis, along with three of his children—his son, X Æ A-12, affectionately called "Lil X," and his twins with Zilis, Azure and Strider.

Photos and videos of the warm interaction, particularly of PM Modi engaging with the children, quickly surfaced on social media, delighting many.

Netizens laud Musk as a ‘Great Father’

The sight of Musk bringing his children to meet the Prime Minister won over social media users, who flooded X (formerly Twitter) with appreciation. Many hailed the Tesla CEO as a devoted parent, commending him for involving his children in significant diplomatic interactions.

“So amazing... Lil X is a wonderful guy and his great father. Thank you, Mr. President, for trusting our great hero. Love you, Elon Musk,” wrote one user. Another added, “Elon Musk is a real hero and a great father. America is blessed to have Elon.” A third commented, “Elon Musk is a great father. He took his kids, Lil X, Azure, and Strider, with him to his meeting with Prime Minister Modi.” Several others simply reiterated, “Elon Musk is a great father.”

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X to share his thoughts on the discussion with Musk. He posted a series of photos, offering glimpses of the cordial meeting.