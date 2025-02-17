Elon Musk's DOGE Department Fires 350 Nuclear Workers, Trump Reverses Decision In 24 Hours

Washington DC: The Trump administration fired over 350 employees working on the nuclear program, only to reinstate them within 24 hours. As per reports, the firing of employees, which was part of a broader campaign to cut government expenses, was carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk. However, it appears that DOGE officials had little understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) employees who were let go.

According to US officials, about 30 percent of the fired employees were from the Pantex plant, which handles sensitive tasks such as reassembling nuclear weapons. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, criticised the decision, stating that DOGE officials “have absolutely no idea what these departments are responsible for”.

The firings were widely criticised, with US Senator Patty Murray calling them “extremely harsh and dangerous”. Experts also warned that such disruptions could weaken US nuclear security and encourage enemies.

In a surprising reversal, NNSA's acting director Teresa Robbins issued a notice on Friday night, reinstating all except 28 of the fired employees. However, some employees could not be contacted, and others were uncertain about returning to work due to the sudden and confusing nature of the firings.