Fire Breaks Out in 8-Story Building in South Korea's Seongnam, Dozens Trapped

Seoul: A fire broke out in an 8-story building in Seongnam, leaving dozens trapped inside. 12 people are reported to be hospitalized.
30 people have been recused.
Emergency crews are working to rescue those affected by the blaze.
More info awaited.
