Published 15:09 IST, January 25th 2025

Four Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas After 477 Days in Captivity

Hamas militants have handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross after parading them in front of a crowd in Gaza City.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Meet Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, & Liri Albag: Israeli Soldiers to be Freed in Ceasefire Deal | Image: X

Hamas militants have handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross after parading them in front of a crowd in Gaza City.

Television footage showed the handover on Saturday.

Israel is set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (AP) GRS GRS

Updated 15:09 IST, January 25th 2025

