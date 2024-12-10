Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • France Begins Military Withdrawal From Chad, Flies Out Two Mirage Fighter Jets

Published 19:42 IST, December 10th 2024

France Begins Military Withdrawal From Chad, Flies Out Two Mirage Fighter Jets

France flew out the two Mirage fighter jets it had stationed in Chad, signaling the beginning of the withdrawal of its military forces from the African nation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
France flies out Mirage jets from Chad as it begins military withdrawal from African nation | Image: X

Paris: Signaling the beginning of the withdrawal of its military forces, France flew out the two Mirage fighter jets it had stationed in Chad on Tuesday. The move comes right after Chad broke off its defence cooperation agreement with Paris.

French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet said the pair of Mirage 2000-D fighters took off after midday from a French base in the capital, N'Djamena, after Chadian military forces came to wish them farewell. 

He also mentioned that talks with Chadian authorities were ongoing to determine the timing and conditions for the withdrawal of additional members of France's 1,000-strong force in Chad, and whether the entire force or only a portion of it would leave.

Chad Ends Defence Cooperation with France

When the Chadian government announced the termination of the defense cooperation agreement with France last month, it called the decision a historic turning point for the nation, which gained independence in 1960. The government stated that this move would allow Chad to reshape its strategic alliances in accordance with its national priorities.

More Than 1000 French Troops Present In Chad

Chad was one of the last countries in the region where France kept a significant military presence, having been expelled from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso in recent years after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside local forces. These countries have gradually turned toward Russia, which has deployed mercenaries across the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert.

France has stationed about 1,000 troops in Chad. 

The Chadian authorities did not specify a timeline for their departure, emphasizing that the termination of the defense agreement does not undermine the historical relationship between the two countries. They expressed a desire to continue cooperation in other areas of shared interest.

 

(With inputs from AP)

Updated 19:42 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.