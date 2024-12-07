France President Macron Hosts Talks With Trump, Zelenskyy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Paris: Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on Saturday, hosted trilateral talks With US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The French presidency confirmed the event. Reportedly, Trump arrived in Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was ravaged by fire, where Zelenskyy too arrived. After the arrival of both leaders, Macron held a meeting inside the Elysee Palace, a foreign news agency reported.

Reports suggested that the three leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in the Middle East. During the meeting, trade between the nations was also discussed.

Earlier, French President Macron welcomed US President-elect Trump at the French presidential palace. Trump was also given a full guard of honour, after his arrival in Paris. This is the first time a foreign leader has hosted Trump since winning the US presidential election and marks the president-elect’s first trip abroad following the election.

After meeting Macron, Trump said that the world was “a little crazy". He said, “It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now and we will be talking about that."

Despite tensions between the two Presidents during his first term, Trump hailed his ties with the French leader, saying, “We had a great relationship as everyone knows. We accomplished a lot."

Macron said it was a “great honour for the French people" to welcome Trump back to Paris for the reopening of the iconic cathedral.

“You were president at that time and I remember the solidarity and the immediate reaction," Macron added.

Trump’s return to power has rung alarm alarms in Paris and many European capitals after his promises on the campaign trail to force an end to fighting in Ukraine which could see US military assistance to Kyiv withheld.