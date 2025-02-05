Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • France Reiterates Opposition To Any Forced Displacement Of Gaza's Palestinians

Published 18:27 IST, February 5th 2025

France Reiterates Opposition To Any Forced Displacement Of Gaza's Palestinians

The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States "take over" the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents.

Gaza | Image: AP

France reiterated on Tuesday its rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, warning that this was a "subject of imbalance in the Middle East."

The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States "take over" the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents.

It was swiftly rejected and denounced on Wednesday by American allies and adversaries alike.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, French government spokesperson Sophie Primas said France is "sticking to its policy: No population displacements."

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who smiled several times as the president detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take "ownership" in redeveloping the war-torn territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Negotiations to sustain the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas — and secure the liberation of the remaining living hostages in captivity there, including at least one American — are set to begin in earnest this week.

Trump’s audacious proposal to relocate roughly 1.8 million Palestinians from the land they have called home, and look to as part of a future state, could completely upend those negotiations.

In response to Trump's comments, the French foreign minister said earlier in the day in a written communique that displacing Gaza's Palestinians ''would constitute a grave violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, a major threat to the two-state solution and a factor of major destabilisation for our close partners Egypt and Jordan as well as the entire region.''

It said France will mobilise for a two-state solution under the Palestinian Authority, and that "Hamas should be disarmed and have no part in the governance of this territory."

France also remains strongly opposed to settlements and "any unilateral annexation of the West Bank," it said.

Updated 18:27 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Exit Polls
Election News
Priyanka Goes Full Desi At Brother’s Haldi With MIL Denise, Mom Madhu
Entertainment News
Trump’s Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country...'
World News
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Delivery Timeline Revealed
Automobile News
Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign
India News
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result: Check Winner Now
Utility News
Step Inside Kangana Ranaut's New Cafe In The Lap Of Himalayas
Entertainment News
Single On Valentine's Day? 5 Activities To Indulge In On Your Own
Lifestyle News
Only One Live-in Relationship Registered in 10 Days in Uttarakhand
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: