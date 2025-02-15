Freed but Frail: Iair Horn’s Alarming Weight Loss After '16-Month Hamas Hell' Sparks Outrage

Jerusalem: Hamas released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday, who were handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip. Soon after their release reactions from world leaders started coming in as it's an emotional moment for all.

Who are these Hostages?

Three men, held hostage in Gaza , were released on Saturday, increasing the total number of captives freed by militants to 24 since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire began on January 19.

The released hostages were Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov. Among these hostages, Iair Horn, 46, an Israeli-Argentinian lost his body weight drastically as he was kept food deprived in Hamas captivity for over 16 months.

Iair Horn, 46, Israeli hostage released by Hamas | Image Source: X/@Israel

'Look what Hamas Did' to Israeli Hostage Iair Horn

Horn was kidnapped with his brother, Eitan Horn, who was staying with him at the time. Eitan is still in Hamas captivity.

The official X account of the State of Israel (@Israel) posted a picture of Iair Horn, and it said that “Look at what Hamas did to Iair Horn.”

Iair Horn suffered drastic weight loss after being kept in food deprivation during his 16-month captivity by Hamas.

“They violently kidnapped him and his brother Eitan, holding them hostage in unimaginable conditions for nearly 500 days.” the post added.

Israel has vowed to not stop until Eitan and every hostage are safely returned.

Ceasefire Deal to Collapse?

In the first phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages in Gaza, eight of whom are confirmed dead, are set to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Last month, five Thai citizens working in Israel at the time of the attack were released under a separate agreement.

The ceasefire and hostage releases have sparked mixed emotions among Israelis. Many are hopeful but also fearful that the deal might collapse before all hostages are returned, or that the true number of captives who have died could be higher than anticipated.

Hamas threatened to delay the release of hostages, accusing Israel of failing to honor their agreement by not providing enough shelters, medical supplies, fuel, and equipment for clearing rubble. In response, Israel warned it would resume fighting on Saturday unless hostages were freed.

While the immediate crisis may have been eased, the truce faces a greater challenge with the first phase of the deal set to end in early March. There have been no significant negotiations yet on the second phase, in which Hamas would release all remaining hostages in exchange for a halt to the war.