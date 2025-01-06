From Baseless Allegations to Resignation: How Trudeau's India Gambit Cost Him The PM Chair

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with a political crisis that may ultimately lead to his resignation. According to a recent report by The Globe and Mail, Trudeau could resign as soon as this week. Isolated within his own Liberal Party, Trudeau has been accused of using his allegations against India to divert attention from growing domestic challenges, including a struggling economy and internal party dissent.

However, Trudeau’s departure could provide India with an opportunity to reset bilateral relations, which have been strained by allegations that his government appeased Khalistani sympathizers. With the diplomatic freeze ongoing, India may see this political shift as a chance to engage more productively with a future Canadian administration.

Trudeau's India Gambit

Trudeau's political troubles deepened following his September 2023 allegations that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada. India strongly dismissed the claims as "absurd," while Trudeau's assertion that India sponsors criminal activities has drawn significant criticism, both domestically and internationally.

In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its envoy to Ottawa after Canada attempted to question Indian officials as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar case. Tensions were further fueled by pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu temple near Toronto, worsening relations between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any involvement in Nijjar’s murder, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has linked to terrorist activities. India also accused Trudeau’s government of pandering to Khalistani sympathizers for political advantage.

Despite discussions at international forums like the G20 Summit, Canada has failed to provide conclusive evidence connecting India to Nijjar's killing. Critics argue that the allegations were designed to appeal to the Khalistani Sikh vote base in Canada, a politically motivated move that has backfired, distracting from more urgent national issues.

Rebellion Within The Liberal Party

Several prominent Liberal Party MPs, including Sean Casey and Ken McDonald, have called for Trudeau to step down due to dissatisfaction with his leadership. Reports indicate that over 20 Liberal MPs have signed a petition demanding his resignation.

The December resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, marked a significant blow to Trudeau's government. Freeland's departure was reportedly due to policy disagreements, particularly over Trudeau’s handling of potential U.S. tariffs and his economic strategies.

Trudeau, attempting to downplay the situation, remarked in December, “Like most families, sometimes we have fights around the holidays. But of course, like most families, we find our way through it. I love this country, I deeply love this party, I love you guys, and love is what families are all about.” However, Freeland, in her resignation letter, sharply criticized Trudeau and his "costly political gimmicks," expressing a far less affectionate sentiment. Following her exit, Trudeau largely disappeared from public view, spending more time at a ski resort rather than addressing media or participating in public events.

To add to the turmoil, the Liberal Party suffered losses in two recent by-elections. Prominent figures, including New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, have threatened to introduce a motion in Parliament to topple Trudeau’s government when the House resumes on January 27.

Leadership Challenges

If Trudeau resigns, the Liberal Party will face a big challenge in finding a leader with widespread appeal. The interim leader would be ineligible to run for the permanent position, and the leadership selection process could take months, leaving the party exposed as federal elections approach later this year. Potential successors, such as Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Mark Carney, have been mentioned, but the lengthy leadership race could further undermine the party's prospects at the polls.