Published 09:36 IST, February 6th 2025
From India to Australia: Which Countries Have Issued Red Flag Over China's DeepSeek
Many countries have already issued full ban on the AI due to security and privacy issue.
- World News
New Delhi: The United States has banned Chinese tech firm DeepSeek AI over national security and privacy concerns. According to security researchers, the AI chatbot’s website contains computer code that could access sensitive information and send it to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications company. Many countries have already issued full ban on the AI due to security and privacy issue.
In India, the Ministry of Finance has prohibited government employees from using DeepSeek AI, aligning with a growing list of nations that have raised red flags over its security risks. Some countries have restricted its use within government agencies, while others have gone a step further by banning it entirely.
DeepSeek AI Bans Across Countries
Taiwan Bans DeepSeek in All Public Sector
Taiwan has imposed strict regulations on DeepSeek AI, banning its use across all public sector organisations. The restrictions extend to government offices, public schools, state-run enterprises, and the nation’s critical infrastructure. However, private citizens are still allowed to access the platform.
No Govt, Employee to Use DeepSeek: Australian Administration
Australia has barred its government employees from using DeepSeek AI, citing an intelligence assessment that flagged the platform as a significant security threat. The decision, announced by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, mandates the immediate removal of all DeepSeek products and services from government infrastructure. While the ban does not apply to personal devices, Australian authorities have urged citizens to be cautious while sharing data online.
Italy Orders to Remove AI Chatbot from App Stores
Italy was the first country to act against DeepSeek AI, banning it last month. The Italian Data Protection Authority (DPA) ordered the removal of the AI chatbot from app stores after concerns over data handling practices. The move came after a consumer rights coalition, Euroconsumers, lodged a complaint. DeepSeek AI was initially given 20 days to respond, but the ban was enforced before the deadline.
United States Bans DeepSeek
The US has taken one of the strongest stances against DeepSeek AI, imposing a complete ban over its alleged links to China Mobile. Washington has long accused the telecom giant of having ties with the Chinese military, and researchers have now uncovered that DeepSeek’s login process connects directly to China Mobile’s infrastructure. The US government has cited this as a major cybersecurity concern.
