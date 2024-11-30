Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:56 IST, November 30th 2024

German Chancellor Scholz Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign

The elections in February will be necessary due to the break-up of the governing coalition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | Image: AP

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday kicked off his re-election bid and prepared his party for an intensive campaign in his first major speech to around 500 party members in Berlin.

The elections in February will be necessary due to the break-up of the governing coalition.

Despite currently weak poll ratings, Scholz wants to make The Social Democrats (SPD) the strongest political force in the country again.

He recalled in his speech in the 2021 general election, when his party started the campaign from a similarly weak position and won in the end.

He also described the election on 23 February as a decision between a “backward-looking” conservatism of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) and SPD as the "centrist force” in Germany, standing for common sense.

Scholz said he would give his all for the country and the Social Democrats in the next 85 days before the election.

He urged his party to "remember our strength: not complaining, but getting things done. Fighting together, side by side.”

Updated 20:56 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.