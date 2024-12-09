Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 00:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Ghana's Ex-Leader Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Ghana's former leader John Dramani Mahama was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Monday evening.

Ghana's ex-leader declared winner of presidential election | Image: AP

Accra: Ghana's former leader John Dramani Mahama was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Monday evening, after voters vented anger at the government's handling of the economy.

Previously president between 2012 and 2017, Mahama, 65, received 6.3 million votes, or 56.5 per cent of votes cast, the electoral commission said.

Mahama's main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday. Bawumia got 4.6 million votes, or 41 per cent.

Mahama has described his victory as “emphatic.” He had promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritised the economy and largely appealed to young Ghanaians who saw the vote as a way out of the country's economic crisis.

Updated 00:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.