Ghana's Ex-Leader Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Accra: Ghana's former leader John Dramani Mahama was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Monday evening, after voters vented anger at the government's handling of the economy.

Mahama has described his victory as “emphatic.” He had promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritised the economy and largely appealed to young Ghanaians who saw the vote as a way out of the country's economic crisis.