Published 20:59 IST, January 24th 2025
Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports
Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports | Image: AP
Hamas has reportedly released the names of four more hostages, whom it has planned to release on Saturday. The news agency AP has confirmed the reports.
Further details are being awaited.
Updated 20:59 IST, January 24th 2025