Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports

Published 20:59 IST, January 24th 2025

Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports

Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hamas Releases Names Of 4 Hostages Slated For Release On Saturday: Reports | Image: AP

Hamas has reportedly released the names of four more hostages, whom it has planned to release on Saturday. The news agency AP has confirmed the reports. 

Further details are being awaited. 

Updated 20:59 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

Team India Face Setback! Star Player Uncertain For 2nd T20I Vs England
SportFit
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops After Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch
Tech News
Opium Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized, Two Held In Assam's Karbi Anglong
India News
Mamta Kulkarni Renounces Worldly Life, To Be Consecrated As Nun
Entertainment News
Android 16 Now Available for Public Beta Testers
Tech News
Republic Day 2025: R-Day Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, And Images To Share
Lifestyle News
Sitharaman Participates In Traditional 'Halwa' Ceremony Ahead Of Budget
India News
Saif Stabbing Case: Attacker's Lawyers Dissect Police Theory | 5 Points
Entertainment News
MLA Amanatullah Refuses To Apologise After Threatening Republic Reporter
India News
MS Dhoni Starts Preparing For IPL, Ex-CSK Skipper's Video Goes Viral
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: