BIG BREAKING: Hamas to Release Six Israeli Hostages in Ceasefire Deal

Cairo: Hamas on Tuesday confirmed it will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, alongside the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, including the remains of the Bibas family. The family, whose fate has become symbolic of the suffering caused by the conflict, was part of the group held after the October 7, 2023 attack.

The Bibas family, which included Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Ariel and Kfir, became a symbol of the humanitarian crisis, with Israel expressing deep concern over their condition but withholding confirmation of their deaths.

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, in prerecorded remarks on Tuesday, did not elaborate beyond saying that the “Bibas family” would be included in the handover of four bodies.

The six to be released on Saturday are the last living hostages to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza. Three hostages had been expected to be freed on Saturday. It was not clear why Hamas changed the plan.

Negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire, which would involve dozens more hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal, have not yet begun.

The releases were part of a broader swap deal that saw hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel. The ceasefire that began in mid-January paused the deadly conflict, allowed aid to flow into Gaza, and saw Israeli forces withdraw from parts of the territory, enabling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to their homes.

Muhammed Shaheen Killed In Precise IDF Strike

Earlier, on Monday, the Israel Air Force (IAF) carried out a precise strike in Lebanon's Sidon, eliminating Muhammed Shaheen, the Head of Hamas’ Operations Department in the country.

Shaheen was reportedly instrumental in orchestrating multiple terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians, with guidance and financial support from Iran. He played a pivotal role throughout the ongoing conflict, coordinating operations and serving as a crucial source of tactical expertise for Hamas.