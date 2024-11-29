Hindus' Safety in Bangladesh Big Concern: ISCKON Junks Rumours, Says it Supports Chinmoy Prabhu

New Delhi: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) clarified its position on Thursday evening, stating that it will continue to support Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, even though he does not officially represent the organization in Bangladesh .

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship."

It further said, "We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, protection and safety of Hindus, and re-establishing an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh. Many of our press statements and interviews have made this fully clear. We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh."

This comes as the arrest of the religious leader has strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, sparking protests and unrest. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on sedition charges, prompting a lawyer to file a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh. The petition, labelling ISKCON a "radical organisation" allegedly provoking communal unrest, has led to a fresh political controversy in the country.

Bangladesh Govt Allows Vaishnav Cook For Chinmoy Krishna Das

Bangladesh government under Muhammad Yunus has finally allowed food for Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das after massive and continuous protests by members of the ISKCON and Hindu community.

A permit has been secured for providing food prepared by a ‘vaishnav’ chef cook for Chinmoy Krishna Das. In addition to this, new utensils have been purchased for the ISKCON priest. Chinmoy Prabhu received prasadam (food) at 3 pm earlier and has been kept in a special cell under tight security.

Sheikh Hasina Calls For 'Immediate Release' Of Das

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led government over the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and rising atrocities against minorities.

In a detailed statement, Hasina said, “A top leader of Sanatan religious community (Chinmoy Krishna Das) has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately.”

“A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalised and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured,” she added.

“After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist activities,” the former Prime Minister said.

Sheikh Hasina also raised the issue of killing of a lawyer in police clashes saying, “A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, I strongly protest this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished.”