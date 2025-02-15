Honour to Welcome PM Modi, Looking Forward to Strengthen India-US Ties: Tulsi Gabbard

Washington: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard expressed her gratitude after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an "honour" to welcome him to the United States. She emphasised her eagerness to continue strengthening the US-India friendship.

"It was an honour to welcome India’s Prime Minister @narendramodi back to the United States, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship," Gabbard posted on X.

Modi, after he met with Gabbard, praised her as a "strong votary" of India-US ties.

"Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard, in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary," Modi posted on Wednesday.

The Hindu-American Gabbard met Modi shortly after he arrived in the US on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. During his visit, the prime minister focused discussions on enhancing intelligence cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and emerging threats.

Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath of office to Gabbard, who Trump called “an American of extraordinary courage and patriotism.” He noted that she was deployed three times in the Army National Guard and that she is a former Democratic congresswoman, riffing “Can you believe that?” Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, had faced bipartisan scepticism about her suitability for overseeing the spy agencies.

Gabbard thanked the president for his trust in her and vowed to “refocus our intelligence community” after she was sworn in.

“Unfortunately, the American people have very little trust in the intelligence community, largely because they’ve seen the weaponization and politicisation of an entity that is supposed to be purely focused on ensuring our national security,” the new intelligence chief said.

The Senate confirmed her in a 52-48 vote, following two months of deliberations in the over whether Gabbard is qualified enough to lead the intelligence agencies and prepare Trump’s daily intelligence brief.