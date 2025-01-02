Huge Crowd Outside Impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Yoon's House, Arrest Likely

Thousands of supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered outside his residence in Seoul on Thursday, waving South Korean and American flags and chanting slogans in defiance of an arrest warrant issued earlier this week. With tensions rising, Yoon vowed to “fight to the end” against what he described as “anti-state forces,” while his legal team warned that attempts to detain him could provoke arrests by his security service or even civilians.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) is preparing to execute the detention warrant, which was issued by a Seoul court on Tuesday and remains valid for one week. The warrant follows allegations that Yoon’s December 3 imposition of martial law and subsequent actions may constitute rebellion.

Oh Dong-woon, the CIO’s chief prosecutor, has not ruled out deploying police forces if Yoon’s security team resists. However, questions remain over whether Yoon can be compelled to comply with questioning.

Defiance From Yoon and His Legal Team

In a Wednesday evening message to supporters outside his residence, Yoon framed the situation as a fight for democracy. “I will fight against anti-state forces violating our sovereignty and putting the nation in danger,” he said, according to a photo of the statement shared by his lawyers. Yoon praised the demonstrators, calling their protests a defense of “liberal democracy and constitutional order.”

On Thursday, Yoon’s legal team took a combative stance, filing a challenge in court to block both the detention warrant and a related search warrant for his residence. Yoon Kap-keun, his lawyer, argued that the warrants violated criminal laws and the constitution.

The legal team also issued a stark warning to law enforcement. They claimed any attempt to use police units for Yoon’s detention would exceed legal authority and could result in officers being arrested by either the “presidential security service or any citizens.” The team did not elaborate on how this would be carried out.

Critics accused Yoon of inciting his supporters to obstruct law enforcement. South Korean law does permit citizens to make arrests in specific circumstances, but opposition lawmakers decried Yoon’s rhetoric as a dangerous escalation.

Supporters Rally Despite Freezing Weather

Braving below-freezing temperatures, Yoon’s supporters rallied for hours near his home, chanting slogans such as “Nullify the impeachment!” and “We will protect President Yoon Suk Yeol!” A heavy police presence sought to manage the crowds, and some protesters lying in the road leading to Yoon’s residence were removed by officers. No major clashes were reported.

The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which led the December 14 impeachment vote against Yoon over his declaration of martial law, criticized his refusal to comply with legal proceedings.

“The Corruption Investigation Office must detain him immediately, and the presidential security service must cooperate with the lawful execution of the detainment warrant,” said Park Chan-dae, the Democratic Party’s floor leader.

Park warned that obstructing the warrant’s execution could lead to charges of interference with official duties and complicity in rebellion.

A Nation Divided

The dramatic standoff reflects the deep divisions within South Korean society. While Yoon’s conservative supporters view his impeachment as a political coup, his critics argue that his actions undermined democratic institutions and warrant accountability.