Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hungary’s PM Orban Says Western world Will Be Changed After Trump Takes Office

Published 16:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Hungary’s PM Orban Says Western world Will Be Changed After Trump Takes Office

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said that the Western world will be changed once Donald Trump takes office in January.

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban | Image: AP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said that the Western world will be changed once Donald Trump takes office in January.

In comments to Hungary’s state broadcaster on Friday, Orban said the world was "living in a dangerous time," highlighting the political troubles in France and Germany, as well as the situation in Syria.

But he added that "calmer waters await us" once US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, saying that "there will be changes in the most important issues."

"As soon as the American president takes office, a turn will happen throughout the Western world," said Orban.

"There will be changes in the most important issues, and these will reach the European continent. And these changes will make things different in a way that is dear to our hearts," he added.

Orban, a leading figure of the far-right in Europe, has long pursued close ties with President Trump and was the first EU leader to publicly endorse the Republican during his campaign for president.

The Hungarian prime minister has continually insisted that Trump, once elected president, would bring an end to the war in Ukraine, and has framed the conflict as a proxy war between Russia and the United States.

 

Updated 16:29 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.