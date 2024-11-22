Hush Money Case: New York Judge Grants Trump Permission to Seek Dismissal of Case

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump has been granted permission to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case. A New York judge granted permission to Trump, who was recently voted to power on November 5 as the next President of the United States for the second term. Trump was found guilty earlier this year in the same case.

Reports suggested that this decision comes amid repeated delays in sentencing related to the hush money case, in which Donald Trump was found guilty.

Earlier sentencing in the former president’s Manhattan hush money criminal case was postponed indefinitely while both sides debated its future in light of his recent electoral win.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, ordered that Trump’s legal team must submit their arguments for dismissal by December 2, following which the prosecutors will then have one week to respond. As a result, sentencing in the case has been postponed indefinitely amidst both sides debating the future of the case in the wake of Trump’s recent electoral win.