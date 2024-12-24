'I May Live 110 Years ': Dalai Lama Reassures Followers Amid Health Concerns

New Delhi: Followers of the Dalai Lama have expressed concerns about his health and the future of Tibetan Buddhism without his leadership. However, the 89-year-old spiritual leader reassured them that there was no cause for concern.

"According to my dream, I may live to 110 years," the Dalai Lama told Reuters when asked about his health and how he was feeling.

The Dalai Lama, who recently returned from New York, is now back at his Himalayan residence in Dharamshala, northern India. He also provided an update on his knee, saying that it was improving. Speaking from his residence after blessing over 300 visitors, both Indian and international, during a regular audience, he stated, "Not much serious problem." Although he still uses a golf cart for longer distances, he was able to walk slowly with the assistance of aides.

Succession Crisis Looms

While the Dalai Lama’s prediction of living for two more decades has brought relief to his followers, questions about his succession remain. Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, based in Dharamshala, suggested that more clarity on the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation could come when he turns 90 in July.

"We are just lay people, we can't fathom his wisdom, so we are waiting for his clear guidance," Teykhang told Reuters in her office, about 2 km (1.5 miles) from the Dalai Lama’s residence.

Tibetan Buddhists believe that learned monastics are reincarnated after death as newborns.

Although the thought of the Dalai Lama’s demise brings tears to her eyes, Teykhang emphasized that the Tibetan government-in-exile has the necessary systems to continue its work, with the Gaden Phodrang Foundation playing a central role in recognizing the next Dalai Lama.

The Gaden Phodrang Foundation, established in 2015 by the 14th Dalai Lama, aims to maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama regarding his religious and spiritual duties. The foundation's senior officers include monks based in both India and Switzerland.

"We can't take it for granted that he is going to live to 113 years," said Teykhang, referencing a lifespan the Dalai Lama had previously predicted for himself, while also noting that his predecessor died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

"Without His Holiness, the struggle of Tibet— I don't know where it will go. But then I place my hope in the administration he has built over the last 60 years, from nothing to this level."

Born in 1935, the Dalai Lama was identified as the reincarnation of his predecessor when he was just two years old. Teykhang believes it is possible the Dalai Lama may leave clues about the location and family of his next incarnation before he dies.

In the past, a regent would temporarily take over after the death of a Dalai Lama, but Teykhang noted that this system is no longer in place.