Published 21:43 IST, January 22nd 2025
‘If We Don’t Make A Deal…’: Trump Threatens Putin With Sanctions, Calls For End To Ukraine War
Trump said, "If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the US."
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi, India: US President Donald Trump made a fiery statement urging Russia to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, calling the conflict "ridiculous" and unnecessary. In a bold warning, Trump said, "If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the U.S. and other allied countries." He criticized the "Radical Left's Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" and claimed the war would never have started under his presidency.
Trump’s ultimatum comes with a plea to Putin to "settle now" and avoid further economic collapse and loss of life. He described the situation as solvable and called for diplomacy, stating, "No more lives should be lost. We can do this the easy way, or the hard way, but the easy way is always better."
Updated 21:43 IST, January 22nd 2025