  • India Has Been Key Partner in Indo-Pacific on Number of Shared Issues: US

Published 06:37 IST, December 19th 2024

India Has Been Key Partner in Indo-Pacific on Number of Shared Issues: US

During the Joe Biden administration, India has been a key partner of America in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues, the US State Department said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India has been key partner in Indo-Pacific on number of shared issues: US | Image: AP

Washington: During the four years of the Joe Biden administration, India has been a key partner of America in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"Over the course of our time in the Biden administration, India has been a key partner in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues," Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We continue to look forward to working with them in our time in this administration," he said, responding to a question on the India-US relationship. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 06:37 IST, December 19th 2024

