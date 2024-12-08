Search icon
Published 00:42 IST, December 8th 2024

India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

India on Saturday sent 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as part of humanitarian assistance.

Sittwe Port in Rakhine state of Myanmar | Image: PTI

New Delhi: India on Saturday sent 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as part of humanitarian assistance.

"In line with India's 'Act East' & 'Neighbourhood First' policies, India reaffirms its commitment to humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"A consignment of 2200 MT of rice departed Chennai Port today for Myanmar," he said. 

With PTI Inputs

