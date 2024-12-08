India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

New Delhi: India on Saturday sent 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as part of humanitarian assistance.

"In line with India's 'Act East' & 'Neighbourhood First' policies, India reaffirms its commitment to humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"A consignment of 2200 MT of rice departed Chennai Port today for Myanmar," he said.