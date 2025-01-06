Search icon
Published 14:12 IST, January 6th 2025

India 'Unequivocally' Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes on Afghanistan

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in what it said was aimed at targeting some terrorist hideouts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pak Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan, 15 Killed - Representative Image | Image: AP

New Delhi: India on Monday "unequivocally" condemned Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and said it is Islamabad's old practice to blame its neighbours for its internal failures.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in certain areas in Afghanistan in what it said was aimed at targeting some terrorist hideouts.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost. We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he said. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 14:12 IST, January 6th 2025

