Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Indian National Arrested By US Immigration Authorities Over Charges Related to Sexual Assault

Published 10:54 IST, February 8th 2025

Indian National Arrested By US Immigration Authorities Over Charges Related to Sexual Assault

An Indian national is among four persons arrested by US immigration authorities over charges related to sexual assault.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian National Among Four Arrested in US on Sexual Assault Charges | Image: X

New York: An Indian national is among four persons arrested by US immigration authorities over charges related to sexual assault.

Jaspal Singh, 29, a citizen of India was arrested on January 29 in Tukwila, Washington.

Singh is charged with “assault with sexual motivation”, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Seattle said in a release last week.

The other individuals arrested are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. All four will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

“Protecting our communities, and preventing further victimisation is of paramount importance to ICE throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office Director Drew Bostock.

“These arrests reinforce the message that the presence of illegal criminal threats will not be tolerated.” President Donald Trump kicked off his second term in office with an ambitious immigration agenda, promising to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and seal off the US southern border.

Since then, Trump administration officials have swiftly moved to strip temporary protections for migrants and delegate more authority to federal and state partners.

More than 8,000 people have been arrested by federal immigration authorities since Trump’s inauguration. Administration officials have not shared exactly how many undocumented immigrants they’re aiming to arrest this year, but daily apprehensions have already surpassed last year’s daily average under President Joe Biden, CNN reported. 

Updated 10:54 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

AAP's Pradeep Mittal Leading from Rohini, Election Result LIVE
Election News
BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends; Kejriwal Trails Again
Election News
Arvind Kejriwal Trailing Again In New Delhi | LIVE
Election News
Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister if BJP Wins?
Election News
How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Massachusetts - MA Sports Betting Apps
Initiatives News
Delhi Election Result 2025 LIVE: Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar Assembly...
Election News
Delhi Results 2025 LIVE: Party-Wise List of Leading, Winning Candidates
Election News
Patparganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing
Election News
'AAP Will Be Eliminated': Ramesh Bidhuri As Atishi Trails from Kalkaji
Election News
Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad Election Result LIVE
Election News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: