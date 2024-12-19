Search icon
  • Indian National Pleads Guilty of Enticing Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity in US

Published 06:26 IST, December 19th 2024

Indian National Pleads Guilty of Enticing Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity in US

An Indian national, Kirtan Patel has pleaded guilting of luring a 13-year-old girl into engaging in sexual activity with him in the US.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian National pleads guilty of luring minor into sexual activity in US | Image: Shutterstock

Washington: Indian national Kirtan Patel (24) has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, a US attorney said on Wednesday.

Patel, who lives in Florida, faces a minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date is yet to be set.

According to the plea agreement, between May 22 and May 24, Patel communicated online with someone whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The person, however, was an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent. Patel engaged in a sexually-explicit conversation with the undercover agent.

Ultimately, Patel was arrested when he travelled to a location in Marion County to engage in sexual activity with the child, US Attorney Roger B Handberg said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 06:26 IST, December 19th 2024

